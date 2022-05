As activist Atlanta preacher Rev. Timothy McDonald accurately recounts, education has been the heartbeat of the Civil Rights Movement. It fueled it, contends the former President of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, and launched his ministry. “I probably got arrested more than anything else because I believed in fighting for education,” he reveals. […] The post Prominent Black clergy endorses Alisha Thomas Searcy for State Superintendent appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO