Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was given a 60-game suspension by MLB on Tuesday for distributing oxycodone, the league announced. In February, Harvey testified in federal court that he was introduced to oxycodone -- a prescription pain medicine classified as a drug of abuse by MLB -- by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Later that year, Skaggs was found unresponsive in a hotel room and was later pronounced dead.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO