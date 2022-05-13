Maine Democratic Convention taking place in Bangor, must be vaccinated to attend

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Old Town are working to change the way some people perceive the city. Attracting new businesses in the process. “Sometimes people identify Old Town as a mill town. We are a town that happens to have a mill and we’re looking to diversify our business base. We’re glad to have the mill in town but we’re branching out a little bit. We want Old Town to be a place where people come and visit, stay, play work, go to school. It’s a great place and we’re doing a lot to drive that attention,” said E.J. Roach, director of economic and community development.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO