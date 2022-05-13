ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Maine Democratic Convention taking place in Bangor, must be vaccinated to attend

By WABI News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Convention is taking place Friday night and Saturday in Bangor. The Convention programming will begin at 5pm on Friday and 10:30am on Saturday....

Comments / 4

Together Place, UWEM organize cleanup of Bangor neighborhood

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor got a bit more beautiful on Tuesday thanks to the effort of over 100 volunteers. Along with the United Way of Eastern Maine, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center hosted its second annual neighborhood cleanup. “This neighborhood is immediately adjacent to Downtown, it’s immediately adjacent...
BANGOR, ME
676 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - 676 new cases coming in to the Maine CDC from the weekend. 801 new COVID vaccinations were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing again since Sunday. The Maine CDC reporting 219 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an...
MAINE STATE
615 new COVID cases in Maine, no additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - 615 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. No new deaths being reported. Meanwhile, 2,183 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 1,881 are listed as booster shots. COVID-19 hospitalizations went up a bit Monday. The Maine...
MAINE STATE
Maine Forest Service honors 20 communities for their urban forestry efforts

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we celebrate Arbor Day this week, Maine Forest service held an award ceremony, honoring 20 communities for their urban forestry efforts. The ceremony was held Monday at Vilas Arboretum in Augusta. Each community received a Tree City USA Award, a program that provides the communities...
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased a bit Sunday. The Maine CDC reporting 214 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase of one from Saturday. 35 people remain in critical care. Two more people are on ventilators for a total of four. The Maine CDC does...
MAINE STATE
Maine attorney general plans to sue over PFAS contamination

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals. Frey said at the Democratic State Convention last weekend that steps are being taken to hold “these chemical manufacturers to account.”. He said an announcement...
MAINE STATE
Mainers “Walk for Life” in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s First Step Pregnancy Resource Center held one of its largest fundraisers of the year. Waves of walkers showed up Saturday morning to raise money for the Walk for Life Rally, hosted by the First Step Pregnancy Resource Center. The walk started in the Center’s...
BANGOR, ME
Together Place seeking artist for Bangor mural project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calling all artists! Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking for help beautifying the Bangor community. Thanks to a number of local grant contributors, Together Place is offering a $3,500 contract to a professional artist living in Maine to create a mural. The side of...
BANGOR, ME
Wabanaki Alliance rallies for sovereignty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Youth Action Leaders voiced their concerns about the ongoing battle for Tribal Sovereignty and rights of the Wabanaki Nation outside the Cross Insurance Center at Saturday’s Maine Democratic Convention. LD 1626, which would have granted sovereignty to the Wabanaki Tribes, didn’t reach Governor Mills’ desk....
MAINE STATE
Maine fisherman spots Orca off the coast of Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t see every day - an Orca spotted off the coast of Cape Cod. Maine fisherman Jerry Leeman captured a video while out this weekend. He is the captain of the Teresa Marie IV with Blue Harvest Fisheries. Leeman says...
MAINE STATE
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposed Maine Board of Environmental Protection order would let stand a permit issued for an electric transmission corridor to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower. The draft order was written by staff in advance of hearings this week that were postponed because of COVID-19...
MAINE STATE
Maine State Police upping enforcement of proper yielding on I-95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With a banner year expected for tourism in Maine, roads across the state will be busier than many drivers are accustomed to. Maine State Police are working to make people aware in hopes you can avoid an accident. There is an emphasis on yielding correctly when...
MAINE STATE
Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work has officially started on a major project to connect I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington. Crews working on the six-mile stretch are doing groundwork, preparing drainage and elevation to get ready for the new road. Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project...
BREWER, ME
State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

UNITY, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site but further regulatory approvals are needed.
MAINE STATE
Local high schoolers wash cars for “Project Graduation”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three local high schools took advantage of the sunshine by fundraising Saturday. Bangor High School, Hampden Academy and John Bapst are raising money for “Project Graduation” by doing a car wash. Seniors and juniors washed cars at Darling’s Honda in Bangor Saturday morning.
BANGOR, ME
Former MDI standout Phelps named Bowdoin women’s basketball head coach

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Bowdoin is bringing home one of its own to lead its women’s basketball program. After the departure of Sacha Santimano after just a season leading Bowdoin, 2015 graduate Megan Phelps took the job. “It’s just a basketball community. That’s why I’m so excited to come...
BOWDOIN, ME
Family of fallen Maine deputy attends Police Week ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Hancock County Sheriffs Deputy Luke Gross lost his life last September when responding to a car crash. Gross was hit by another vehicle and killed. This week in Washington, D.C. Gross’s life is being remembered during Police Week. Deputy Luke Gross’s name is now on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
UMaine misses sweep opportunity with 10-5 loss to Albany

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Black Bears came into Sunday’s game looking to get the series sweep. The boys from Albany however had other plans. Scout Knotts was the first to notch a run on the board for Maine in the first inning with a sacrifice fly bringing in Jordan Shulefand.
ORONO, ME
Old Town seeking tenants for pop up business village

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Old Town are working to change the way some people perceive the city. Attracting new businesses in the process. “Sometimes people identify Old Town as a mill town. We are a town that happens to have a mill and we’re looking to diversify our business base. We’re glad to have the mill in town but we’re branching out a little bit. We want Old Town to be a place where people come and visit, stay, play work, go to school. It’s a great place and we’re doing a lot to drive that attention,” said E.J. Roach, director of economic and community development.
OLD TOWN, ME

Comments / 0

