ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

These rescue friends are looking for a forever home: May 14-15

By Kelli DeSantis
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Spring has finally sprung. But with the warmer weather comes ample animal shedding. Some breeds with a double-coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer...

www.silive.com

Comments / 3

Related
Staten Island Parent

Explore the Charming Town of Tottenville in Staten Island

There’s a town in the southernmost region of New York State that is home to a Main Street lined with mom-and-pop shops, marshlands with native birds, open skies, bridle paths and very little traffic congestion. It might shock you to know this quaint town is part of bustling New York City. The town is called […] The post Explore the Charming Town of Tottenville in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
The Staten Island Advance

This year’s weather makes for spectacular spring colors -- and a torturous allergy season -- on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As April showers rolled to an end, the May flowers are blooming bold this spring. Cherry blossoms and cercis’ -- commonly known as redbuds -- are seen across Staten Island. And while the sight is beautiful (as seen in these photographs taken near Curtis High School in St. George), with the bloom of these plants we have also walked into allergy season.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
Daily News

Man, 39, fatally shot on Manhattan East Village street

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot on the street in Manhattan’s East Village, police said Monday. Brandon Atkinson was shot in the head on Avenue D at E. Third St. about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, cops said. First responders found him lying unconscious in the crosswalk. Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved. No arrests have been made. Atkinson lived in the Bronx, according ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Animal Rescue#Animal Welfare#Volunteers#Animal Cruelty#German#Siberian#Furminator#Paws And Pals
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for May 17, 2022: Thomas Shouldis, Vietnam vet, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving father and grandfather, Thomas Shouldis, 78, of Willowbrook passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022. Born and raised in Staten Island, Thomas was a veteran of the Vietnam War and had a 20-year career at Staten Island University Hospital and Staten Island Orthopedics. Thomas was born in Staten Island on October 10, 1943, and was raised in the Tottenville section of the Staten Island, along with his ten siblings. After graduating from Tottenville High School, he was drafted into the Army. Thomas was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served honorably in the Army, achieving the rank of Specialist Fourth Class. Full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Staten Island Advance

For SILive.com subscribers: Enter for a chance to win a free tasting at Staten Island’s Food Truck Festival!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s better than spending a day tasting delicious eats at a food truck festival?. How about if it’s all free for our special guests?. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers free VIP tickets to this summer’s biggest outdoor food festival: “Food Truck Festival at The Mount.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for May 16, 2022: Jennifer Dolcimascolo, school teacher, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jennifer Dolcimascolo, 76, passed away on May 12, 2022, from complications of advanced dementia. A resident of New Dorp, she was a graduate of Wagner College, where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education. She taught on Staten Island for thirty-five years, first at P.S. 41, New Dorp, and subsequently at P.SD. 36, Annadale. Upon retirement, she was actively involved with the Women’s Auxiliary of Historic Richmondtown, serving as president for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death Inside Brooklyn Grocery Store: Police

A man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn grocery store Monday afternoon, police said. While inside the Navruz Supermarket on Macdonald Street in Midwood just before 2 p.m., the victim was got into an argument with another man, according to police. That other man then got a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
52K+
Followers
34K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy