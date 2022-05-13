These rescue friends are looking for a forever home: May 14-15

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving father and grandfather, Thomas Shouldis, 78, of Willowbrook passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022. Born and raised in Staten Island, Thomas was a veteran of the Vietnam War and had a 20-year career at Staten Island University Hospital and Staten Island Orthopedics. Thomas was born in Staten Island on October 10, 1943, and was raised in the Tottenville section of the Staten Island, along with his ten siblings. After graduating from Tottenville High School, he was drafted into the Army. Thomas was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served honorably in the Army, achieving the rank of Specialist Fourth Class. Full obit on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO