One of the greatest defensive linemen in Patriots history will forever be remembered at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday, it was announced that Vince Wilfork was voted in by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The defensive tackle will be officially inducted during a ceremony that will be scheduled later this offseason. Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons in New England where he was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He was voted in over Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO