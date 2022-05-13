Vendors wanted for St. Nicholas Church flea market

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cohoes will host a craft and flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at 1077 New Loudon Road in Latham, next to Guptill’s Arena. Crafters and vendors are still needed to make the event a success.

Spaces are 20 feet long and 20 feet wide and can be rented for $75. For more information, contact the church at (518) 235-7355.

You can visit the church website or email saintnicholasfleamarket@gmail.com to obtain registration forms. Proceeds will and always do go to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cohoes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.