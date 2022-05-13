ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed after being struck by police car on I-240

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a Memphis police squad car on the interstate on Friday morning.

Police said the victim attempted to run across I-240 near Lamar at approximately 5:42 a.m.

According to MPD, the officer was driving in the westbound lanes just east of Airways. Police say the officer was not able to avoid the pedestrian and hit them on the spot.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I seen a lady’s body laying straight, flat on her face. Like, she was dead,” Phyllis Pratt said.

Pratt says she was heading to work on I-240 near Lamar Avenue Friday morning when she saw a body in the middle of the road.

MPD confirms the officer was in a marked vehicle.

Police have not said why the victim was trying to cross the road.

All westbound lanes of I-240 near the crash site was closed for nearly five hours. Westbound traffic was delayed from Lamar back to the Hwy 385 interchange.

Traffic resumed just before 10 a.m.

According to the Memphis police department, there have been at least 14 pedestrian crashes this year. At least nine of those crashes were fatal.

MPD has not said whether or not the officer will face any charges but they say this is an ongoing investigation.

