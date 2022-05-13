ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Couple forced out of home following fire on the south side

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — A couple Friday morning is looking for another place to go after a fire forced them out of their south side home. At...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Victim left shaking after string of robberies on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a string of robberies that plagued the Northwest Side last week, leaving one victim with anxiety and fear. SAPD said Monday no arrests have been made in the cases yet. One of the victims, Daniel Galvan III, said the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

15-year-old victim shot and killed near west-side elementary school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old victim was shot and killed on the west side on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police Chief William McManus said that the victim went down the street to meet someone and was shot after an argument. He confirmed that investigators are hearing the argument may have had to do with money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Another Place#Police#Accident#Safd
KTSA

Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Mexico has drowned while swimming in the Guadalupe River. New Braunfels Police say it happened at around 6 P.M. Saturday. That’s when officers were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road. Witnesses say the man had been swimming near...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man had mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers due to anti-government views, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest related to the burning of a cell phone tower on the far West side of town last year. Coley Lane Dupre, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with arson for her role in the cell phone tower fire that happened on May 24, 2021 in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane. According to an arrest report, the Texas Rangers investigated the suspicious fire and found someone willing to speak about it. The witness waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the fire and who was involved. Police learned that Dupre was with the man who was seen on surveillance footage wearing an orange shirt and white hard hat, as he set a fire inside the cell phone tower, causing damage to the structure. That man has been identified as Sean Smith, 28, and he is said to possess anti-government views and has a mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers, according to the affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man has died after a motorcycle crash on the North side of the city Sunday morning, according to officials. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to 3800 block of US Highway 281 N. northbound lanes for a fatality accident. Upon arrival, police discovered that a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Boerne police sergeant arrested for assault, family violence

BOERNE, Texas — A sergeant in the Boerne Police Department was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner, the department said on Monday. Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning, Boerne 911 received a call from a woman who said her partner was assaulting her. When officers arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Oak Park, they determined that the man involved was Boerne Police Sgt. Pablo Morales, and found evidence of a physical altercation.
BOERNE, TX
Nationwide Report

8 people, including 6 children injured after a two-car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

8 people, including 6 children injured after a two-car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Six children and two adults received injuries following a traffic collision on the South Side of the city. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 3000 block of SE Military Dr. at about 4:15 p.m. in response to a two-car crash [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy