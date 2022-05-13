ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Strong Storms Possible This Evening in Coleman County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColeman County residents should stay alert to the possibility of strong storms between 5 pm and 10 pm tonight. Coleman...

colemantoday.com

Coleman County Under Red Flag Warning This Afternoon

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from Noon until 8:00 pm today in Coleman and neighboring counties. Afternoon highs near 103, southwest wind 20-30 mph, humidity less than 15% this afternoon and extremely dry vegetation all contribute to the high risk for wildfires.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge experiences damage from storm that moved through area Friday, May 13

Breckenridge and Stephens County residents experienced some damage from a storm system that moved through the area this evening, Friday, May 13. In Breckenridge, there were reports of hail that was between golf ball- and baseball-sized. Some residents reported damage to their vehicles. Additionally, the National Theatre suffered some roof damage and has had to cancel the showing of the movie “Dog,” which had been scheduled for Saturday night.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
colemantoday.com

CCMC Expanded in 1937 Through the Generosity of J.P. Morris

The hospital in Coleman doubled in size in 1937 through the generosity of John Phillip Morris, local cattle rancher, businessman and civic leader who donated $30,000 for the construction of the new “Morris Wing.”. Born in Texas in 1849, J. P. Morris was a pioneer of the cattle-driving era...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluecats vs Forsan - AREA CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

The Coleman Bluecats won 2 games in a row to take the Area Championship from Forsan on May 14, 2022. The Bluecats will play Albany for the Regional Championship in a two of three game series beginning Friday, May 20, 2022 at McMurry University in Abilene. Game 1 is at 7:00pm Friday, and game 2 is set for Saturday morning at 11:00am, followed by game 3 if needed. GO BLUECATS! (Photos courtesy of Andrea Justiss)
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist dies week after central Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a week after he was involved in a crash in central Abilene. Daniel Randolph, 72, was pronounced dead in the hospital Thursday, a week after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 3rd and Willis Street May 5. Police say a car struck […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Milton Autry Memory Lake Fishing Dock

A fishing dock was placed on Milton Autry Memory Lake this week and it has already been seeing traffic from locals. The dock was partially funded through a grant from the Coleman County Foundation and the remainder of the funds were provided by the City of Coleman and the Coleman EDC.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Honoring the Coleman County Class of 2022

We are honoring graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 from all county high schools. These will be shared on our Facebook page and can be easily viewed on the HOMEPAGE of Colemantoday.com under the Featured stories section. You can also click on the Coleman County Class of 2022 menu item at the top of any page to view them all. Congratulations to our graduating Seniors! We wish you the best!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden, 76

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden age 76 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am at Bang Nursing Home. Dewey requested his body be cremated. He was born December 13, 1945 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Dewey and Ruby Warrick Doeden. Dewey was raised in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High Schools. On May 11, 1979 Dewey married his lifelong sweetheart Betty Hammonds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage. They moved to Coleman from Dallas in 2009 and attended the Feed Store Church. Dewey loved music and sharing his talents on the guitar with many fans. He had his own band in past years and enjoyed playing with friends in the Coleman Brown County area.
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Early Voting This Week for May 24 Primary Runoff Election

Early voting got underway Monday morning for the Joint Primary Runoff Election. Early voting will continue all this week at the Coleman County Courthouse. Polls are open from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm each day through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, when polls will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm. All voting on Tuesday will be at the Coleman County Courthouse. The Republican and Democratic sample ballots are attached to this story as PDF files.
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

Blake Taylor

Blake Taylor is the son of Jala Rankin. My activities during high school included football for four years and basketball for one year. I showed pigs for the Santa Anna Future Farmers of America for two years and participated in Agriculture Mechanics for two years. Additionally, I competed in Tractor Tech for one year. I maintained my Welding Certification in Agriculture Mechanics for two years.
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Alexis Sandoval

Alexis Sandoval is the son of Jose Sandoval and Eva Mejia. My high school activities included Agricultural Mechanics, Robotics, Land Judging, and participation in University Interscholastic League Number Sense competition. All of these activities taught me valuable skills that I will put to good use in the future. You will...
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Andrea Angelina Hernandez

Andrea Angelina Hernandez is the daughter of Arthur Hernandez Jr. and Mandy Hernandez. While in high school, Andrea has been a varsity cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year. Andrea was chosen to be the 2021-2022 Miss Coleman County. Andrea is also in National Honor Society, Junior Chamber, Make A Difference Organization and UIL Academics.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman vs. Albany Baseball Series Set

The Coleman Bluecats will next play the Albany Lions in the Regional Quarterfinals in a best of three series to be played this coming Friday and Saturday at McMurry University in Abilene. Game One is Friday night at 7:00 pm. Game Two is Saturday morning at 11:00 am followed by Game Three, if needed.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Nate Wesley Slayton

While in high school Nate has participated in football, one act play(crew), FFA where he has shown pigs, was on the Dairy Cow Judging team, and held the office of Reporter 2021-2022. He worked 2 years for the Garrett family and has been working for over a year at Tractor Supply. Which he will continue while in college. He is a member of Glory Road Cowboy Church.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Tyler Hale

Tyler Hale is the son of Josh and Nichole Hale. While attending Coleman High School, Tyler competed in golf and in High School Rodeo. He was also a member of the Future Farmer's of America (FFA) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tyler plans to attend Blinn College and will major...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

CHS STUDENTS PLACE 5th IN WORLD’S LARGEST ROCKET CONTEST

The Press Release below was contributed by the rocket contest organization. Below this article is an article written by Gary Strickland, the team's adviser and the research and design teacher, from his perspective. CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE STUDENTS!!!. The Plains, VA. – The Coleman High School rocketry team earned 5th place...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police looking for tips on ‘random shooting’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for tips on a shooting in north Abilene. Abilene police say a house on the 3900 block of Janice Lane was shot Tuesday, April 5, around 2:40 a.m. No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting, but the home was damaged. Anyone with information on this shooting […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Denver Hunter

Denver Hunter is the son of Duwayne and Adel Hunter. Denver Hunter is the Salutatorian of Coleman High School Class of 2022. While in high school, Denver participated in the following activities:. Academic UIL. FFA. Student Council. National Honors Society. Junior Chamber. Football, Baseball, Powerlifting, Track, and Basketball. Youth Group...
COLEMAN, TX

