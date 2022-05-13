Strong Storms Possible This Evening in Coleman County

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden age 76 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am at Bang Nursing Home. Dewey requested his body be cremated. He was born December 13, 1945 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Dewey and Ruby Warrick Doeden. Dewey was raised in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High Schools. On May 11, 1979 Dewey married his lifelong sweetheart Betty Hammonds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage. They moved to Coleman from Dallas in 2009 and attended the Feed Store Church. Dewey loved music and sharing his talents on the guitar with many fans. He had his own band in past years and enjoyed playing with friends in the Coleman Brown County area.

SANTA ANNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO