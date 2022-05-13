Motor City Comic Con 2022 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

Motor City Comic Con is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend, the first time the event has taken place in May since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year's comic con took place in October after being delayed, and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019.

If you're planning to head to Motor City Comic Con, here's what you need to know, and the celebrities who will be there.

Hours

Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets

Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)

Saturday adult pass – $40 ($50 at the door)

Sunday adult pass – $35 ($45 at the door)

Weekend adult pass – $85 ($95 at the door)

VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)

Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)

Sunday child pass – Free

Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)

Celebrity guests

William Shatner

Alicia Silverstone

Danny Trejo

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Jamie Kennedy

Matthew Lillard

Aaron Sagers

Aarom Smolinski

Adam Cole

Alexis Tipton

Brenton Thwaites

Caity Lotz

Carey Jones

Chandler Riggs

Christopher Eccleston

Curran Walters

Damain McLawhorn

Eric Vale

Ethan Page

Freddie Stroma

J. Michael Tatum

Jack O'Halloran

Katie Cassidy

Malcolm Goodwin

Mark McClure

Mariel Hemingway

Mark Pillow

Max MIttelman

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Ray Chase

Robbie Daymond

Ruby Soho

Sarah Douglas

Skeet Ulrich

Stephanie Panisello

Taryn Manning

