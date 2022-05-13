ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

31-year-old Alexander N Woods died, Becky E Browning and Wayne D Whitworth injured in a crash (Smith County, TX)

 4 days ago

31-year-old Alexander N Woods died, Becky E Browning and Wayne D Whitworth injured in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 31-year-old Alexander N Woods, of Tyler, as the man who lost his life following a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Smith County that also caused serious injuries to 57-year-old Becky E Browning, from Irving, and 56-year-old Wayne D Whitworth, of Ben Wheeler. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place on Hwy 64 W and CR 1154 [...]

