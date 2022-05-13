ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Flags at half-staff in honor of fallen law enforcement officers and South Dakotans who died from COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022, in honor of South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of...

GOP lawmakers steered probe into intoxicated South Dakota state senators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A television report shows South Dakota Senate Republicans in a private 2020 meeting planned an already-negotiated outcome to a committee investigating a pair of lawmakers for being intoxicated during legislative proceedings even before the committee had a chance to meet. A transcript of the April 2020 Republican caucus meeting was reported Sunday by KELO-TV. It showed how Republicans held a private caucus meeting to discuss how to quickly and quietly resolve a legislative investigation into the two most powerful senators at the time, Sens. Kris Langer and Brock Greenfield. The pair were accused of showing up intoxicated at a legislative session that had stretched into the early morning hours as lawmakers discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
Some SD wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife. The U.S. Forest Service says the grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has declined by 15% in 2022, largely because of the dry conditions. The total grouse population has averaged around 300 since the mid-1980s. Over the last twenty years, both greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse populations have primarily remained stable or have grown. Duck production is expected to decline because natural wetlands and stock ponds need water. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a little more than 76% of South Dakota is experiencing some kind of drought.
ENVIRONMENT

