ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Alabama: Inmate found dead in cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Drew Taylor
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzC6G_0fcrsdte00

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate at a prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, guards at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility found Earnest Charles McReynolds, 69, unresponsive in his cell. After being taken to the infirmary, he was pronounced dead. Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections told the coroner that no foul play was suspected.

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

McReynolds was serving a 35-year prison sentence for shooting and killing John Henry Yelder Sr. , 72, in Clarke County in 2011. According to reports in the South Alabamian newspaper , McReynolds shot Yelder through the front door with a shotgun while Yelder was on the porch of a home where he was. During his trial , McReynolds claimed he acted in self-defense.

Last month , an inmate serving a life sentence was killed at Donaldson. William Eric Jennings, 49, was found unresponsive in his cell. The cause of death was blunt force trauma during a reported assault with another inmate.

The DOC Intelligence and Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 19

SEVENS Lanterns
4d ago

Inmates die all the time, they just never report on it. Same way they report on every "flu like" death and say it's covid....smh. If they did a report on every car wreck fatality, most of you would be scared to drive to the store.

Reply
12
Savage
4d ago

If some of y'all saw how the inmates were forced to live, this wouldn't be surprising to anyone. It's less than humane in some cases.

Reply(4)
9
Lela Baum
4d ago

gee,lots of inmates are dying while in prison!! what's wrong with this picture??

Reply(4)
6
Related
WSFA

Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
wvtm13.com

Carver High senior shot, killed in west Birmingham two weeks before graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in west Birmingham after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Arlington-West End area Monday afternoon. Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said an officer from the west precinct was responding to a call when a physical altercation was observed in the parking lot of 1228 Tuscaloosa Ave. South West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Donaldson
AL.com

2 Bessemer prison officers charged in connection with inmate’s 2021 death

Two corrections officers at a Bessemer prison were charged earlier this week in connection with the death of an inmate last year. John Eddie Rogers, 35, of Pleasant Grove, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, of Birmingham, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on criminally negligent homicide charges in the July 2021 death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27, according to jail records.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Carver High School senior identified as fatal shooting victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Monday evening. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, authorities were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old was shot and they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating May 13 shooting, asking anyone with information to come forward

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on May 13, 2022. Police have identified the victim in the shooting as 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Police said their investigation began after officers were called to Jack Houghston Hospital in reference to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime#Wiat#South Alabamian
WSFA

2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing charges after a robbery Friday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Calvin Griffin, 19, and Trayontez Love, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery. The charges are related to an incident in the 9000 block of Sentinel Circle, which is located near...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Boaz man identified as victim in Governors Drive crash

Huntsville police identified a Boaz man as the victim of an 18-wheeler crash on Governor's Drive. Saturday's single vehicle accident killed 74-year-old Larry Bruce Ballenger. Huntsville police said it is believed that Ballenger lost control of the truck and veered off the shoulder before striking the rock landslide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex

Four people now face drug charges after investigators witnessed a "hand-to-hand transaction" in a Decatur apartment complex on Friday, according to Decatur Police. After the transaction, investigators spoke with two of the people involved — 18-year-old Zapporah Chatman and 22-year-old Cody Brown, each of Decatur. Both were found to have oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in their possession and were arrested as a result, police said.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed while driving on I-59/20 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 59/20 Saturday night that left a man dead. Detectives believe 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow of Warrior was driving in the southbound lanes in a 2008 white Ford Edge when he was shot near the Arkadelphia Road exit. Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy