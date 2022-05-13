ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man stabbed to death in Greenwich Village: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHw7K_0fcrsRFo00

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said.

Detectives said the 28-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the stomach along Sixth Avenue near West 4th Street in Greenwich Village at around 1:30 a.m. before collapsing on a car. The first murder in years in Greenwich Village rattled residents.

“It’s very upsetting to think that somebody got stabbed, so I’m very concerned,” resident Niall O’Leary said. “We all look out for each other in the neighborhood, but when something like this happens, you’re extra cautious.”

“It’s really concerning living on the street, and crime in New York has gone up, and that’s stressful being a student,” Madelynne Appleton said.

Detectives looked at surveillance video from nearby businesses, and at least four men believed to be involved in the incident were seen leaving the area.

Overall crime in the neighborhood has spiked nearly 90% this year, driven mostly by theft, according to data from the NYPD.

The stabbing in Manhattan followed another fatal incident outside a gas station in Queens that happened just minutes before. Police do not believe the stabbings are connected. A person of interest, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Back in Greenwich Village, no arrests had been made as of Friday morning. Investigators were trying to determine the motive behind the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man hit in head with bottle inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit with a bottle inside a subway station in Manhattan, police said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was inside the subway station in the vicinity of 28th Street and Park Avenue when the suspect approached him and hit him in the head with a bottle at around […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A man in his 50s is dead following a fire in Brooklyn. The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a building on Brighton 5th Street in Brighton Beach. Investigators said the victim was found in the basement and was believed to be subletting the apartment. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There's no word on what caused the fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the back of the head fleeing Bronx park: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man died after he was shot twice in the back of the head near a park by Yankee Stadium last week, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Malik Bright, 22, was struck when gunfire erupted in Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

‘Bundle of joy’: Neighbors mourn girl, 11, fatally shot in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family and friends of 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, gathered on Tuesday to mourn her death. “She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy,” a family friend said during a memorial for the girl. “Any parent would […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Nurse stabbed to death near Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Greenwich Village#Murder#Violent Crime
evgrieve.com

Report: Man shot dead on 3rd Street and Avenue D last night

A man was shot and killed last night on Avenue D and Third Street around 11:15, according to media accounts and police sources. CBS 2 reports that the victim is 39-year-old Bronx resident Brandon Atkinson. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at Bellevue.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Shalom Guifarro, 9, found dead with bite marks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK --  The gruesome death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl has been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office. Her mother Shemene Cato, 48, faces a host of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Neighbors CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to are extremely upset, and tell her they would often see the young girl and her sister at the window of their fourth floor apartment, and said the girls were very polite. But residents also tell Duddridge some of the Cato's behavior was alarming. Crime scene investigators carried evidence bags out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot in Manhattan Overnight, 1 Dead, as Gun Violence Hits 25-Year High

Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, with one dead and another facing life-threatening injuries. This latest violence adds to a growing toll, with shooting incidents in the lower part of Manhattan now at a 25-year high. The first shooting happened in the East Village, at...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Scooter passenger fatally shoots 11-year-old girl in the Bronx: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A passenger on a scooter shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. Officers were dispatched to Westchester Avenue and Fox Street around 4:50 p.m., officials said. They found the girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dead in multi-alarm Brooklyn blaze, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after a residential fire broke out in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. Firefighters responded to a heavy fire in the basement of a home along Brighton Fifth Street near Ocean View Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the FDNY. The blaze quickly escalated to a second-alarm […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thevillagesun.com

Man fatally shot in head on Avenue D

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A man was gunned down in the East Village late Sunday evening, according to police. Cops said that around 11:18 p.m. on May 15 officers responded to a 911 call of a male possibly shot at 327 E. Third St., at Avenue D. Arriving on the scene, they found a 39-year-old man on the corner, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death Inside Brooklyn Grocery Store: Police

A man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn grocery store Monday afternoon, police said. While inside the Navruz Supermarket on Macdonald Street in Midwood just before 2 p.m., the victim was got into an argument with another man, according to police. That other man then got a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy