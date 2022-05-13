Man stabbed to death in Greenwich Village: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said.

Detectives said the 28-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the stomach along Sixth Avenue near West 4th Street in Greenwich Village at around 1:30 a.m. before collapsing on a car. The first murder in years in Greenwich Village rattled residents.

“It’s very upsetting to think that somebody got stabbed, so I’m very concerned,” resident Niall O’Leary said. “We all look out for each other in the neighborhood, but when something like this happens, you’re extra cautious.”

“It’s really concerning living on the street, and crime in New York has gone up, and that’s stressful being a student,” Madelynne Appleton said.

Detectives looked at surveillance video from nearby businesses, and at least four men believed to be involved in the incident were seen leaving the area.

Overall crime in the neighborhood has spiked nearly 90% this year, driven mostly by theft, according to data from the NYPD.

The stabbing in Manhattan followed another fatal incident outside a gas station in Queens that happened just minutes before. Police do not believe the stabbings are connected. A person of interest, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Back in Greenwich Village, no arrests had been made as of Friday morning. Investigators were trying to determine the motive behind the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

