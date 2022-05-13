101-year-old woman shot in her home; man arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting of a 101-year-old woman .

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the woman was inside her home in the 3660 block of E. 151 St. when she was shot in the arm.

Investigators say the bullet came from the second-floor apartment.

The gun was discharged and went through the floor and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

FOX 8 photo

There is no update on her condition.

Police arrested one man and confiscated a gun.

The man has not been identified. Neither has the victim.

