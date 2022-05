Those with license plates that are beginning to wear out will be able to get them replaced for free thanks to a program that will be run this Saturday in Blairsville. The program will be part of this Saturday’s Blairsville Hunger Food Truck Festival at the Blairsville Bandstand from 2-8 PM. Along with the food trucks that are anticipated to be on-scene, a booth will be set up where Police Chief Lou Sacco and his officers will evaluate license plates and handle the verification process. Copies of the proper license replacement form will be available, and representatives from State Representative Jim Struzzi’s office will be on hand to assist in getting the form to PennDOT for a quick turnaround.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO