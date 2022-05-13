Honest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Honest Co. (HNST) on Friday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.

