Christie Lynn Smith Mann, 34, of Grovespring, died Monday, May 9, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Jan. 28, 1988, in Conroe, Texas, to Travis Ray Smith and Alaisha Coker Runge. Christie attended school in the Lebanon area, including Grovespring, Hartville and Joel E. Barber. She was a certified nursing assistant for many years. She enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed music, reading and will be remembered as a wonderful caregiver to many.

