Greene County traveled to Stuart to face the combined West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley team in the opening round of Class 1A Region 3 girls’ soccer Monday evening. The home team won by a final of 3-1 after the Rams led just two minutes, 26 seconds into the contest. Esther Van Horn scored an unassisted goal, putting the Rams up in the early going. Coach Maribel Hernandez saw her team lead for 37 minutes of the first half, the longest stretch of the season with the lead, but WCV/NV tied the game 1-1 with just 24 seconds remaining in half number one. Two more second half goals for the home team put them in the win column and improved their record to 5-8. The Rams end the season 1-10.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO