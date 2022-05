For those looking to get rid of old stuff, two Guthrie County Chamber of Commerces are teaming up to provide city wide sales. The 2022 Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sales will be June 10th from 3-8pm and June 11th from 8am-3pm. This event allows anyone having a garage sale to put their sale on a road map for customers to find it. The fee to participate is $5 that includes a map of all the garage sales in Panora and Guthrie Center. Those who are going to host a garage sale must enter by May 25th. For more about registration or participation visit the information listed below.

