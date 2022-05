DETROIT – Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and killing a mother of two Monday before fleeing the scene in Detroit. According to officials, at about 4:50 p.m. on May 16, a 32-year-old woman was walking in the median in the area of Dragoon and McMillan streets when a vehicle traveling southbound struck her. A pickup truck was captured on surveillance video swerving into the median and hitting the woman.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO