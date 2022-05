COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri baseball jumped to an early lead on Sunday afternoon but Florida clawed back to take the rubber match 4-3 at Taylor Stadium. Luke Mann and Trevor Austin got the scoring started with back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to put Mizzou (26-22, 8-19 SEC) in front early. The lead was short-lived as Florida (32-19, 13-14 SEC) got a two-run home run from Josh Rivera in the fifth to tie the game. The Gators would take the lead an inning later and fend off the Tigers to seal the series.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO