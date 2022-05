Back in 2014, California asked the DMV to find some alternatives for a front license plate mount. It was done as a cost-cutting measure; California is one of many states here in America that requires its residents to display their plates on the front, no matter how embarrassing that vanity plate now is. It's also a pain point for enthusiasts, who argue it both kills the look of some cars while also putting needless holes in the bumper.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO