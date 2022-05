Clean energy supporters have a chance to speak out against fossil fuels Saturday during this year’s Hands Across the Sand. Hands Across the Sand is part of a national movement founded in 2009 by Floridian Dave Rauschkolb. Every year on the third Saturday of May, those who want to draw what organizers call “metaphorical and actual lines in the sand” line up to join hands in silence for 15 minutes.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO