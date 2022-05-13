ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas luxury spa is the hottest new spot to get high on nature

By Dana Wood
 4 days ago

You’ve gotta love an award-winning luxury spa that isn’t afraid of a little alcohol. Nestled deep in Texas hill country just outside San Antonio, not only is Loma de Vida surrounded by more than 80 local wineries within an hour’s drive, the La Cantera Resort it’s attached to hosts regular “Women & Whiskey” nights fueled by copious amounts of curated, single-cask bourbon.

Champagne more your thing? Reserve the festive new Veuve Clicquot cabana. Adjacent to one of the 550-acre, 496-room property’s five pools, the space serves up ice-cold bubbly in signature tulip flutes alongside fresh fruit and Clicquot-inspired yellow treats, like banana lollipops.

When it’s time to put the party on pause, the sprawling, 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness center offers a comprehensive menu of treatments for the face and body that could keep you busy for days.

On the high-tech end of the spectrum, Loma de Vida is the first major resort spa in the Lone Star State to offer the JetPeel “dermal infusion” facial, which uses pressurized oxygen to deliver micro-droplets of a customized serum infusion into the skin to address all manner of issues, from fine lines and undereye circles to hyperpigmentation and saggy jowls.

An in-demand, al fresco Sky Loft room for singles.
La Cantera Resort & Spa
Wellness and whiskey tastings are not mutually exclusive at this San Antonio getaway.
La Cantera Resort & Spa

Ranging from 60 to 75 minutes, and from $275 to $345, the facial can be upgraded with CBD to help zap puffiness, counteract free radical damage from pollution or soothe touchy, blemish-prone skin.

In the spirit of communing with the great outdoors, the two over 500-square-foot Sky Loft private treatment rooms, overlooking a stunning expanse of treetops, are a huge draw.

While there are two — one for singles and one for couples — the latter is definitely getting a lot of action lately.

Another treatment room is for couples, complete with a wooden “cowboy tub” for two.
La Cantera Resort & Spa

“We do a significant number of couples’ services,” says Laura Krohn, Loma de Vida’s director of wellness, recreation and retail. “More and more people want to be out in nature, post-pandemic.”

Especially popular in the Sky Lofts: the 60-minute, $425 “Escape Together” package, a decidedly hands-on affair that includes “a foot sugar scrub ritual” and massage. You can even take the experience up a notch, and add a salt soak à deux in the alfresco wooden “cowboy” tub — complete with prosecco, of course.

Fitness buffs and spiritual types have plenty of options for working off all the booze and/or calories they consume at one of La Cantera’s five on-site restaurants, including HIIT classes, multiple types of yoga, Sound Bowl Meditation and even an adult jungle gym if you’re so inclimbed.

Asked which spa treatment really “says San Antonio,” Krohn is quick on the draw: the 60-minute, $195 “Hill Country Texan” body ritual. “We use a locally crafted honey and lavender scrub,” she notes. “It’s hydrating aroma bliss.”

