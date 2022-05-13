ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson calls to scrap 91,000 jobs to combat cost-of-living crisis

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 4 days ago

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to scrap 91,000 civil service jobs in a desperate bid to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Johnson told his cabinet on Thursday he wants to reduce the government’s workforce by a fifth, which would save $4.2 billion.

“We have got to cut the cost of government to reduce the cost of living,” Johnson told the Daily Mail .

The prime minister’s popularity recently plummeted to new lows as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, with the consumer prices index rising to 8.7 percent in 2022 — almost double the 4.4 percent peak predicted in October 2021, government records show .

The Labour Party slammed the move, telling The Post, “The cabinet said they would focus on the cost of living crisis facing families across the country.”

“Instead of implementing an emergency budget they have chosen to let down working people once again through pointless rhetoric and lack of action,” the party’s spokesperson added.

People queue to board a London bus on March 1, 2022, during a day of strike action on Transport for London’s London Underground tube service.
AFP via Getty Images

Mark Serwotka, general secretary for the Public and Commercial Services Union, told The Post Johnson’s move “is not about efficiency.”

“This is about the prime minister trying to create a smokescreen to detract from his utter shambles of a government,” Serwotka told The Post. “He has chosen to cause our cost of living crisis and is desperate to point the blame somewhere — and he has chosen to point the finger at hard-working PCS members who kept the country running throughout the pandemic.”

“Our members will not be the scapegoats for a failing government,” Serwotka added.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks with local business leaders after hosting a cabinet away day, at a pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, central England.
AFP via Getty Images
A worker rides an escalator on the underground section of the Elizabeth Line at Liverpool Street in London.
EPA

A government spokesperson defended the move, telling The Post, “The PM and ministers are clear that the civil service does an outstanding job delivering for the public and driving progress on the government’s priorities.

“But when people and businesses across the country are facing rising costs, the public rightly expect their government to lead by example and run as efficiently as possible.”

The recent UK council elections proved just how little trust the British people have in their leader, as Johnson’s Conservative Party recorded abysmal results compared to previous years after losing almost 500 seats earlier this month.

The prime minister wants the civil service to return to its 2016 employment numbers in the coming years, a government spokesperson confirmed.

Transport for London workers help commuters get onboard buses, during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in central London.
AP
Workers view a ticket machine on the underground section of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington in London.
EPA

Civil service numbers reportedly grew since then to 475,000 full-time equivalent jobs, BBC News reports. Johnson hopes to slash that number to around 384,000.

Johnson suggested the billions saved could be used for tax cuts, telling the Daily Mail , “Every pound the government pre-empts from the taxpayer is money they can spend on their own priorities, on their own lives.”

The Conservative Party declined to comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
