AKRON, Ohio — A man took money and an employee’s purse in the robbery of a Circle K in the Firestone Park neighborhood, police say. A clerk at the Circle K on the 1100 block of South Arlington Street says the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the store at about 6:33 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk’s purse. There were no reports of injuries.

AKRON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO