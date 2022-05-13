ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pedestrian killed on I-240 after being hit by Memphis Police car, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwRCA_0fcrkfNQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car hit a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to Memphis Fire officials.

The accident happened on westbound I-240 near Lamar Avenue just before 5:45 a.m.

MPD said an officer was traveling on the interstate when a pedestrian attempted to run across the road.

The officer was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

TDOT reported a crash at Exit 21/Lamar at 5:45 a.m.

All westbound lanes were closed, and the exit ramp was closed.

MPD said all lanes have since reopened.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Lee Mckenzie
3d ago

For all the ones that thinks it Funny it could've been one of your family/ members and I'm sure you would've thought about the Negative you just posted!! Smh just be safe and know that it could happen to anybody and anywhere 😇😇😇😇😇😇

Reply(2)
4
Doug J
4d ago

Why would you even try to cross 240? I’m interested to hear what the officer has to say

Reply
6
Related
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Police: Deadly hit-and-run on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help with a hit-and-run investigation. Police say 37-year-old James Jones was killed last night while crossing Summer Avenue near Graham street. Investigators say the suspect drove away in a dark colored 2006 or 2007 Acura with tinted windows. The vehicle will likely...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Memphis Fire#Mpd#Airways#Memphis Police Dept#Tdot#Cox Media Group
actionnews5.com

Man dies after being run over while lying in roadway, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead Friday night. According to preliminary information, officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road around 9:39 p.m. where they found a man who had been run over.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shootout at South Memphis park leaves two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested after a shootout at a South Memphis park left two people injured over the weekend. Police say Cortney Partee and Jevonte Johnson are responsible for the shooting at Belz Park just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Partee told police he and his cousins were playing basketball at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WREG

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Midtown apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Those living in one Midtown neighborhood hope police find who is responsible for killing a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her car. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mallory Morgan after her life was taken too soon. When officers showed up at the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian crossing street killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday evening. Officers said James Jones, 37, was crossing Summer Avenue near Graham Street when he was hit by a vehicle. MPD said the unknown vehicle fled the scene east on Summer Avenue. Officers believe the the vehicle was a dark-colored Acura with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead following Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police said he was shot multiple times Sunday. The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Levi Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Bluff tenants outraged after 30 vehicle burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars in damage was caused at a downtown apartment complex after a rash of car break-ins overnight at the South Bluff apartments. Residents tell WREG that 30 vehicles were broke into Sunday morning in a matter of a few hours. “This is home and home is suppose to be safe,” one tenant […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in car with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Southeast Memphis Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road. MPD said they found one man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS repairman caught with stolen truck at Wolfchase Mall; MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested in Memphis after police say he took a truck to do some repairs, and never returned it. Police say the victim dropped his Dodge truck off at Torrance Green’s repair shop. The shop closed down and the victim says after calling Green several times about his truck, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
101K+
Followers
103K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy