Pedestrian killed on I-240 after being hit by Memphis Police car, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car hit a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to Memphis Fire officials.

The accident happened on westbound I-240 near Lamar Avenue just before 5:45 a.m.

MPD said an officer was traveling on the interstate when a pedestrian attempted to run across the road.

The officer was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

TDOT reported a crash at Exit 21/Lamar at 5:45 a.m.

All westbound lanes were closed, and the exit ramp was closed.

MPD said all lanes have since reopened.

