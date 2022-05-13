ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 things to do this weekend: Mess Fest, Gatorpalooza Fun Fest and more

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Here is a list of nine events happening across Central Florida.

1. Mess Fest at the Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is preparing for its messiest weekend of the year.

Mess Fest will take place at the center on Saturday and Sunday.

From slime time to fizzy paint, attendees are invited to partake in some good, not-so-clean fun at the event, which runs each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Sip and Stroll at the Central Florida Animal Reserve

You can take a stroll while you sip on your favorite wine during an event that supports big cats in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Big Cat Summer Sip & Stroll is taking place at the Central Florida Animal Reserve on Sunday.

It will feature a tasting of fine wines, a charcuterie table and a guided walking tour to the big cat area.

3. Gatorpalooza Fun Fest

Gatorland is hosting its Gatorpalooza Fun Fest this weekend.

The event is included with park admission. You can hear live music, enjoy specialty food, play some games and more.

The fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

4. ArtWalk Orlando

ArtWalk Orlando is happening this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Ace Cafe Orlando from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It features local visual artists and musicians that will showcase their latest work.

The event is free and for all ages.

5. Viva La Música

Viva La Música is returning to SeaWorld Orlando this weekend.

The Latin-inspired music festival features food and drinks, including empanadas, paella, arepas, mojitos and sangria.

You can catch the event on two weekends this month, May 14-15, and May 22-23.

6. Vettes at One Daytona

More than 200 Corvettes will be on display on Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Corvette owners will display their iconic sports cars at Vettes at One Daytona.

There will be music, food, a silent auction and door prizes.

The event is free.

7. Beer ‘Merica

“America’s Favorite Beer Fest” returns this weekend.

The event will bring more than 100 American craft brews to Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday.

You can enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, local food trucks and craft brew samplings.

Tickets are required for the event.

8. Orlando Predators vs. Carolina Cobras

The Orlando Predators will take on the Carolina Cobras on Sunday.

The game starts on May 15 at the Amway Center.

9. Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City

The Orlando Pride will also play this weekend.

They are set to take on Kansas City at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The match starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

