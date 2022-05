The Marietta History Center will host a traveling exhibit about the Dixie Highway until July 30. Before the interstate highway system was built, the Dixie Highway, which commenced development in 1915, was a major route between the southern states and the upper midwest, and stretched from Canada to Florida, splitting into east and west segments several times along the route to pass through cities that lobbied to be included.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO