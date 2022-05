FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A train derailed in Fall River Monday night. The derailment happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of North Main and Clark streets. Police said when they arrived on scene, crew members said a tree that had fallen on the tracks and caused a low speed collision that forced the train off the tracks.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO