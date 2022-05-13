ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds are evacuated after Coastal Fire in Orange County, California destroys more than 20 homes

By Staff
KCJJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 20 homes were destroyed between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, California due to a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds. Crews continued to fight the flames of the blaze on Thursday, called the Coastal Fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon near a water...

