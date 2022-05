Ever since the new Oneonta dog park opened in Neahwa Park last fall, dog owners and their furry friends have been enjoying the opportunity for fun and socialization. There have been a few hiccups along the way with too much water and the grass getting worn out in certain areas, but that's all to be expected since this is a relatively new venture for the City of Oneonta. Most things are a work in progress, right?

ONEONTA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO