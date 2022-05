INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people may have been blindsided by allergy symptoms this spring because of cooler than normal temperatures in April. “A lot of people have had allergies. It is debilitating and they don’t know it because its always been debilitating, so you should not have to itch your eyes on a frequent basis, you should not be struggling to breath through your nostrils,” Dr. Michael Padilla, of Franciscan Health, said.

