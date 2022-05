Charles Graham Marquis, 82, formerly of Bucyrus, OH, passed away in Phoenix, AR on May 10, 2022. He was born May 27, 1939 in Bucyrus, to the late Chester and Clara (Klahn) Graham. Clara passed away when Chuck was a year old and was adopted by Ted and Mae Marquis. He graduated from Bucyrus High School, Class of 1957 and enlisted in the US Air Force. After the Airforce he started his career at the Timken Company retiring after 30 years.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO