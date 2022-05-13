ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MO

Need a summer getaway? Augusta has the options for you

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoffmann family has renovated six...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Purina hosting drive-thru food pantry Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Purina is hosting a drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the company will team up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to make sure local families and pets have food. The distribution, which is part of Purina Cares Day, will take place the Purina’s corporate headquarters at 801 Chouteau Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week. Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
5 On Your Side

Get a first look inside the new Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown hotel, with photos

ST. LOUIS — A closed, historic hotel listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been renovated and opened as the Le Meridien St. Louis Downtown hotel. The vacant former Hotel Majestic was converted to the newly opened 96-room hotel at 1019 Pine St. through a partnership of Arkansas-based Hawkeye Hotels and Paris-based Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International. Hawkeye, one of the nation’s largest privately owned hotel companies, will operate the hotel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Menya Rui Brings a Japanese-Style Noodle Shop to St. Louis

A line waits outside of Menya Rui at 4:45 p.m. on a recent Friday evening, 15 minutes before the restaurant opens for its regular dinner service. Inside, owner Steven Pursley and his team set up shop, prepping the dining room and kitchen and awaiting the onslaught of diners that are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. St. Louis, Missouri's largest city, is located immediately below the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, which forms the Missouri-Illinois border. Because it was from here that Europeans ventured forth to conquer the Wild West, the city has long been known as the "Gateway to the West." There are also numerous coffee cafes in the city. If you want to read a book while sipping a latte in a café, St. Louis is one of the best spots to do so.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

McPike Mansion’s owner believes it’s haunted

ALTON, Ill. – Towards the highest point in Alton, Illinois is one of Madison County’s most historical spots. Many say McPike Mansion is haunted. Even the owner thinks so. McPike House was once home to Henry McPike and his family starting back in 1869. The house has not been occupied since the 1950s, at least not by […]
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Medical aesthetics business completes move to Fairview Heights

Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics recently marked the completion of its move from O’Fallon to Fairview Heights. The business held a ribbon cutting on April 28 with the help of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce. After spending the last six years or so in O’Fallon at the Blade Building on Green Mount Road, owners Amy and Demetri Katsikas made the decision to purchase their own building and move Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics to 391 Frank Scott Parkway East in Fairview Heights.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KMOV

Wentzville School District opens Mercy Clinic at Pearce Hall

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The Wentzville School District has partnered with Mercy Clinic to open an on-site Medical Clinic. The clinic is located at the rear entrance of Pearce Hall at 390 West Koenig Street. The clinic will serve students, staff and family members of staff by offering a wide variety of care and services. Staff with the school district’s insurance plan will be able to get a free annual wellness exam.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

ATM stolen from Brookdale Farms in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Thieves stole an ATM from Brookdale Farms in Eureka early Monday morning. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene when police found the machine dumped on Highway W near 109. The owner of Brookdale Farms said the ATM was owned by a third-party company out of Arnold, Missouri. […]
EUREKA, MO
FOX 2

24 Missouri Powerball players to split $50,000 prize

ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083. The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well […]
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

Annie Malone Parade returns to Downtown St. Louis today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Annie Malone May Day parade returns to Downtown St. Louis.It all kicks off today at 1:00 pm. The annual event was done virtually due to the pandemic for the past two years. The parade, now in its 112th year honors the late philanthropist and entrepreneur. It runs down Market Street […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy