Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person was hurt when a car exploded in Uniontown Monday night, according to the Uniontown Fire Department. They say they were called out to a fire on Sixth Street. When they got there, they say they found a car full involved from the explosion.
A Paducah man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound when it ran off the road and hit the cable barriers around the 80-mile marker. The driver and passenger were both taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says there is an oil spill at the intersection of SR 64 and SR 65 north of Owensville. Officials say people should avoid the area. This is an ongoing situation and we will update this story once we learn...
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night. It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30. When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was killed in a shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. State police say 31-year-old Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State Road 135 near Palmyra around 9:30 Monday night. Troopers say a Palmyra officer stopped to help, along with two...
A Meade County teenager has been killed in a three-vehicle accident. Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to the wreck Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say two people are dead after a police-involved shooting that happened after an officer as well as Good Samaritans stopped to help a vehicle on the side of the road. According to Indiana State Police, a Palmyra police officer stopped to help a driver at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The […]
UPDATE: Sgt. Todd Ringle identified the female suspect as Teara Williams of Louisville. GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic […]
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - West Mill Road in Vanderburgh County will be closed between Diamond Avenue and Happe Road. Crews are installing pipes. The entire road will be dug up so the road will be closed to all traffic. That’s happening from 8 to 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident over the weekend in south Washington. The accident was reported on SR 57 South and 250 South just before 1:00 pm Saturday. The initial call indicated a female driver was entrapped with possible injuries. A short time later,...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said the man accused of shooting an Owensboro police officer was arrested Sunday morning in Spencer County, Indiana. It all started when authorities said Bronson Lindsey, 32, of Rockport robbed an Owensboro convenience store on East 25th Street at gunpoint Saturday night. Angela Young was about to do her closing […]
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner says a Dale man died in an ATV accident over the weekend. The coroner identified that man as 76-year-old Gary Gatewood died shortly before 9 Sunday morning. Officials say he was seen by another driver at the intersection of SR 161...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, an Owensboro Police officer was shot at Eagles gas station at the corner of 18th and Triplett. Police say they were called to the Eagles gas station in reference to a person and vehicle that matched the description of a robbery earlier in the day.
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep driven by Haydon Stites of Lafayette was on Pleasant Grove Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck driven by Karen Franco of Hopkinsville that was northbound on Madisonville Road.
A sheriff’s deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said. The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said. A suspect who was shot in the incident also...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has been identified. On Tuesday, May 17, Kentucky State Police identified the officer as 44-year-old Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. They said Chief Deputy Cash also...
