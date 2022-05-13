ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon police identify man killed in shooting in eastern Wake County

By Mark Schultz
 4 days ago

The Zebulon Police Department has identified man shot in Wake County’s easternmost town early Friday as 45-year-old Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriquez.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. They found Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment behind a home in the 200 block of West Barbee Street, the department said on Facebook.

“Officers administered life saving measures until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced deceased,” the department stated. “The investigation continues.”

WRAL reported that a family friend said a man had been shot in the head behind the home after being robbed.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting. The News & Observer will update this story as more information becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KNve_0fcrfRVP00

