Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO