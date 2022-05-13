ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

By Sami Sparber
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.

  • This week's collection includes five abodes that are sure to tempt hopeful homeowners.

2071 Clover Ridge Dr. - $275,000

Why we love it: This townhouse is move-in ready, featuring new carpet and paint, engineered wood flooring, marble backsplash and a refurbished deck.

1134 6th St. NE - $424,900

Why we love it: This refreshed home with tons of natural light and entertaining space combines modern updates with original character.

  • Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,320 square feet.
  • Listed by: Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez at Integrity Realty .
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters and backsplash, oak cabinetry, detached two-car garage, backyard waterfall pond.
817 Lake Susan Hills Dr. - $549,000

Why we love it: This open-concept home provides charm, curb appeal and quick access to Lake Susan.

  • Location: Chanhassen.
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,242 square feet.
  • Listed by: Joseph Maselter and Tra-Mi Nguyen at eXp Realty.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, attached three-car garage, large finished basement, wet bar, multiple fireplaces, private backyard and deck.
571 Saratoga St. S. - $570,000

Why we love it: This stylish family home offers a mix of vintage and contemporary charm, with a sleek new kitchen and custom limestone patio.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,030 square feet.
  • Listed by: Virginia Spaniolo at Coldwell Banker Realty .
  • Features: Quartz counters, stainless appliances, refinished hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, new cedar privacy fence, new gas fireplace.
606 Mount Curve Blvd.- $629,000

Why we love it: This spacious home boasts a large "cook's kitchen," vaulted ceilings and quartz and granite throughout.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,419 square feet.
  • Listed by: Martha Gaarder and Elaine Anderson at Coldwell Banker Realty .
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, detached 2-car garage with loft, finished basement, updated primary suite bath.
