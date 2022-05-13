Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.

This week's collection includes five abodes that are sure to tempt hopeful homeowners.

Why we love it: This townhouse is move-in ready, featuring new carpet and paint, engineered wood flooring, marble backsplash and a refurbished deck.

Location: Chaska.

Chaska. Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,546 square feet.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,546 square feet. Listed by: Bryan McWhite at JP Willman Realty Twin Cities .

Bryan McWhite at JP Willman Realty Twin Cities . Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement and new water heater, furnace, A/C and roof.

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhitePhoto: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhitePhoto: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhite

Why we love it: This refreshed home with tons of natural light and entertaining space combines modern updates with original character.

Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).

Sheridan (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,320 square feet.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,320 square feet. Listed by: Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez at Integrity Realty .

Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez at Integrity Realty . Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters and backsplash, oak cabinetry, detached two-car garage, backyard waterfall pond.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.

Why we love it: This open-concept home provides charm, curb appeal and quick access to Lake Susan.

Location: Chanhassen.

Chanhassen. Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,242 square feet.

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,242 square feet. Listed by: Joseph Maselter and Tra-Mi Nguyen at eXp Realty.

Joseph Maselter and Tra-Mi Nguyen at eXp Realty. Features: Hardwood floors, attached three-car garage, large finished basement, wet bar, multiple fireplaces, private backyard and deck.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.

Why we love it: This stylish family home offers a mix of vintage and contemporary charm, with a sleek new kitchen and custom limestone patio.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).

Highland Park (St. Paul). Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,030 square feet.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,030 square feet. Listed by: Virginia Spaniolo at Coldwell Banker Realty .

Virginia Spaniolo at Coldwell Banker Realty . Features: Quartz counters, stainless appliances, refinished hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, new cedar privacy fence, new gas fireplace.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo

Why we love it: This spacious home boasts a large "cook's kitchen," vaulted ceilings and quartz and granite throughout.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).

Highland Park (St. Paul). Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,419 square feet.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,419 square feet. Listed by: Martha Gaarder and Elaine Anderson at Coldwell Banker Realty .

Martha Gaarder and Elaine Anderson at Coldwell Banker Realty . Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, detached 2-car garage with loft, finished basement, updated primary suite bath.

Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.