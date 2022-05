CHICAGO (CBS) -- Air conditioning is back on at the Sneider Apartments in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood after three women were found unresponsive there Saturday and later died. The Sneider Apartments house seniors and people with disabilities. Residents and relatives told CBS 2 the building was sweltering. Sunday morning a woman whose grandmother lives there called the conditions "deplorable." "There's been many complaints well over 90 degrees in the units in the daytime, especially when the sun's really high and peaking through the apartments," said Rhondisha Harris. "There's no proper ventilation as well in the apartments. There's no exhaust fans in the bathrooms, so...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO