Griswold, IA

Class 1A and 2A Girls Regional Golf begins Friday

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Area) The first round of the girls golf postseason is scheduled to be played Friday for the smaller schools. Classes 1A and 2A will have the first round of Regionals on the 13th with the Regional Final Round set for Wednesday, May 18th.

Class 1A assignments have Audubon, Exira-EHK, and Nodaway Valley/O-M are among the teams headed to the Region 1B Tournament at Ogden (Don Williams Golf Course). Griswold is in the nine team field at Tri-Center (Quail Run Golf Course). CAM competes at Mount Ayr (Mount Ayr Golf & Country Club). Riverside is in the Region 2C Tourney at Boyer Valley (Dunlap Golf & Country Club).

In 2A, ACGC is at Shenandoah (Shenandoah Golf Course) for Region 3B. Teams in Classes 3A and 4A will begin their postseason with the Regional Finals on Wednesday.

The top two teams advance to next round of Regionals. If host school finishes in the top two then a third team also qualifies. The top six individuals plus ties keep their season alive.

Atlantic, IA
