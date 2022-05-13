Two Cleveland firefighters hurt when engine collides with SUV

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire says two firefighters are out of the hospital who were injured in a crash with their fire engine.

Around 1 a.m. Rescue Squad 1 was headed back to the station when they were involved in an accident with an SUV.

The crash happened at Hough Ave. and E 70 th St.

Cleveland Fire says the firefighters were treated for neck and back injuries.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

They are at home recovering.

The fire truck is back in service.

No one in the SUV was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.