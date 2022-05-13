ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Two Cleveland firefighters hurt when engine collides with SUV

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire says two firefighters are out of the hospital who were injured in a crash with their fire engine.

Around 1 a.m. Rescue Squad 1 was headed back to the station when they were involved in an accident with an SUV.

The crash happened at Hough Ave. and E 70 th St.

Cleveland Fire says the firefighters were treated for neck and back injuries.

They are at home recovering.

The fire truck is back in service.

No one in the SUV was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Vigil honors fallen Northeast Ohio officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There was a moment of silence Monday night as local law enforcement gatheredto honor and remember fellow officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community. “We are honoring the fallen by having a candlelight vigil with the survivors of people on our memorial wall,” said Joe Mannion, president of […]
CLEVELAND, OH
