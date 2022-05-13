ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Heartland Summit sets stage for economic growth

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

Downtown Bentonville was buzzing Thursday with talk of everything from jet packs to tax credits and venture capital to partisan politics.

  • More than 350 people from across the U.S. convened at the Record for the Heartland Summit.

Details: Full audience panel discussions included speakers Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation; and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

  • Breakout sessions on healthcare, education, transportation, energy and the adventure economy gave guests opportunities to dive deeper.

Why it matters: The objective of the summit is to assemble decision-makers and influencers to collectively elevate local and regional economies in the heartland.

The big picture: A recent report from Heartland Forward found that between 2010 and 2019, workers slowly migrated from the coasts to the 20, central-heartland states .

  • The pandemic accelerated that movement because more workers than ever can choose to live where they want for quality of life.

Some key takeaways from the day:

  • Dimon encouraged corporate leaders to get involved in local policy and politics.
  • Steve Case, CEO of investment firm Revolution, noted that for many companies, there's a strategic advantage to being located in the heartland — rather than the coasts — for both intellectual capital and credibility.
  • Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug & Play, believes that due to the entrepreneurial environment, there will be at least three unicorn companies in NWA in the not-too-distant future.
  • Hutchinson, who shared the stage with Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, talked about the importance of cooperation between both parties and noted that economic development isn't partisan.

Yes, and: Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers announced they will fund an idea accelerator for Northwest Arkansas.

  • A cohort of 10 NWA entrepreneurs will be selected to receive $5,000 "pebble" grants and participate in the accelerator to help spur economic development.
  • It's part of an effort announced last year to work with 1,000 entrepreneurs across the U.S.

Anyone with a creative idea for solving a problem in NWA can apply .

Axios NW Arkansas

Three new hotels planned for Bentonville's future

Bentonville will likely get another 400 hotel rooms in the next few years, about a 20% increase from its existing 2,200 rooms. What's happening: Developers submitted plans for two new hotels and a motel to be reviewed by the Bentonville Planning Commission last week. The projects, along with other large-scale developments, will be voted on at Tuesday's planning meeting, which will provide an opportunity for public comments. Why it matters: Bentonville is growing — both in residents and renown. Status events, like the Bentonville Film Festival, Heartland Summit and the recently announced Format music festival, are taking place. Those...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

NWA entrepreneur sets jarring food trend

Fayetteville native and serial entrepreneur Suzanne Billings is an international trendsetter.What happened: In a pandemic pinch, the founder of Noble Graze put her signature charcuterie boards in single-serve mason jars.They were an instant hit and were allowed under the food service COVID restrictions. A friend jokingly suggested the term "jarcuterie." Being social media savvy, Billings jumped on the phrase and created its first hashtag. Her work has since been featured by "Today," Fox News, The Detroit News, and Marie Claire Australia. Driving the news: Tuesday is the official release of Billings' first book, "Jarcuterie." She told Axios it's written...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios guide for NW Arkansas voters in 2022 primary elections

The race for who will govern the Natural State for the next four years begins this morning. What's happening: Early voting for the May 24 preferential primary election officially starts at 8am today and ends at 5pm on May 23.Why it matters: About 80% of Arkansas state legislative seats will be settled by the May primary and not the general election in November, U of A political science professor Janine Parry told KUAF-FM."Not to mention all the county-level offices and anything else that's partisan — the general election will be a walk for them, so it all boils down to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In property now zoned for mixed use

Owners of Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In succeeded in getting 22 acres of the 36-acre property rezoned to mixed residential and commercial use, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The Fayetteville City Council approved the request with an 8-0 vote. Why it matters: Plans for the property include single-family homes, townhouses, retail/restaurant space and a theater with a beer garden.Steve Brooks, a lawyer representing the property's buyer, said the plan also includes a drive-in theater, both the Democrat-Gazette and Fayetteville Flyer report. Context: CL Partners, LLC of Rogers has lined up to buy the property. The company's manager is former photographer and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 things to do this weekend in NW Arkansas

Craft your best weekend in NW Arkansas. Here are three ideas:Bentonville First Friday — Free, family-friendly festival with music, food and local vendors. 11am-9pm on Friday, May 6 at the downtown square.The Little Craft Show — Shop crafts from local vendors. 11am-6pm on Saturday, May 7 at the Shiloh Square Pavilion in downtown Springdale.Bentonville GeekCon — The Bentonville Public Library is hosting a series of geeky events, like a superhero training camp for kids and a dungeons and dragons demo for adults. 10am-1pm on Saturday, May 8, at the Bentonville Public Library.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Benton County approaches a decade of alcohol sales

Every bar, brewery and liquor store in Benton County was established within the past 10 years, after voters approved going wet in 2012.Why it matters: Alcohol sales are important for economic development and quality of life, J.R. Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers, told Axios.Wet counties are seen as more progressive and attractive to residents, tourists and people looking to move or do business here, he said, adding that alcohol manufacturing and sales also create jobs.By the numbers: Benton County has about 600 active permits, including 144 retail beer permits, 70 retail liquor permits and 87 grocery store wine permits,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart spearheads push for Sunday alcohol sales

Walmart is leading an effort to overturn the ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Rogers and Bentonville.What's happening: The company spun up a two-person committee comprised of Michael Lindsey, Walmart's director of government relations, and Clay Kendall, Rogers City Council member, to lead the petition process to get the issue on the November ballot.The campaign is called "Keep our dollars local."Between the lines: Opponents of the sales ban say the cities are missing out on sales tax revenue because people buy alcohol on Sundays anyway but are forced to shop elsewhere."It just doesn't make a lot of sense," Kendall told...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

New nonprofit medical system in the works for NWA

The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical System will create a new nonprofit medical system focused on training future doctors, the two organizations announced Monday.Why it matters: NWA residents are leaving the area for specialty health care because the population is increasing faster than the area can get doctors, such as cardiologists, oncologists and neurologists. The new system is a push to offer more specialty care in these fields.It will also aim to offer affordable health care with a holistic approach.Context: This was born out of the partnership announced last summer between the Alice L. Walton Foundation and...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Benton named healthiest county in Arkansas

Benton County residents have both the best health factors and the best health outcomes in Arkansas, according to a report released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Health factors include things like access to health care and exercise, behaviors such as smoking and socioeconomic factors like poverty and violent crime. Health outcomes include results like premature death.Between the lines: The data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report suggests better health correlates with higher incomes and more access to resources, such as health care and exercise opportunities.Washington County ranks second in health outcomes and third in health factors. Saline...
BENTON, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

How to celebrate Mother's Day in NWA

Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're stumped for ideas on how to celebrate Mom, you’ve come to the right place.1. Start with somewhere nice for brunch.Ella's Table — This spot inside the historic Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus has fantastic breakfast basics a la carte and not-so-basics, like duck confit potato hash.Where: 465 N. Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville Emelia's Kitchen — The menu includes a range of omelets, scrambles and eggs Benedicts. It’s on Dickson Street, so you can walk to local shops afterward.Where: 309 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.Mirabella's Table — You pay...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Razorback Regional Greenway getting a makeover

The current zero-mile post. Photo: Worth Sparkman/AxiosThe Razorback Regional Greenway is getting a new look.What's happening: A series of updates to the trail's brand (it's look, typography, logo and signage) including the wayfinding maps, will be happening all year, according to the Razorback Greenway Alliance.Why it matters: The greenway has its different brand and signage determined by the cities it passes through. The new design will tie everything together visually, make the trails easier to navigate and help with marketing outside of NWA. Flashback: The alliance was formed in 2020. It's meant to drive jurisdictional collaboration with Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, Johnson and Fayetteville so the greenway has a regional presence. Yes, and: When it was dedicated in 2015, the full length of the greenway was 36 miles. Additions to both the north and south of the trail system have since made it 40 miles. That's why wayfinding markers need to be updated. What's next: A soft launch of the brand refresh will happen on May 7 at Springdale's Shiloh Square during the bi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

NWA hotels heat up for September events

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIf you prefer watching golf over music, you'll end up paying more for a hotel room in September, an Axios Northwest Arkansas analysis shows.Driving the news: Last week, organizers announced the three-day Format festival will be held in Bentonville from Sept. 23-25, overlapping with the Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA Championship in Rogers. As many as 10,000 people are expected to attend the Format festival. Attendance at the LPGA event is estimated to hit up to 20,0000 people.The big picture: Event promoters usually strike deals with hoteliers to get preferred rates for dates of an event....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Bottle Rocket Subs food truck pops

If you're hungry and looking to chill in Fayetteville, I've got a food truck tip for you. Bottle Rocket Subs is a small green trailer parked in a lot next to Puritan Coffee & Beer at 205 W. Dickson St.The menu: Selections are slim, but there's something to be said about doing a few things exceptionally well versus doing several things mediocrely. The truck offers four sub sandwiches with chicken, catfish, pulled pork or pork belly. You can get fries or chips for sides. The taste test: Bottle Rock's Attitude Adjustment — fried chicken, house sauce (a garlic aioli), shredded lettuce and pickles on a fresh bun ($11) — is exceptional. Especially when you ask them to make it hot. The fries are hand-cut style and are awesome dipped in the same aioli ($3.50).The setting: Seating is community style. A few benches and tables; sunny and shady. The perfect place to bond with a buddy or sit alone and contemplate the ingenious choices you've made in life.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Razorback Regional Greenway detours to know

As it warms up and more people hit the Razorback Regional Greenway, it's worth noting some construction-related detours. Bentonville: Construction around Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art means the trail has been diverted to Northeast A Street from Northeast Park Street to Northeast Cub Circle.Need to know: A 10 to 12-foot protected path has been erected on A Street as a temporary workaround. Timeline: The detour will last as long as two years. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)Fayetteville: Part of the trail is closed for the construction of The Ramble, a cultural arts corridor. The section from Center Street to Prairie Street...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Company behind Lollapalooza to bring new festival to Bentonville

An art, music and technology festival is coming to Bentonville in September. Held across 250 acres, it will have a robust lineup. What's happening: The three-day and night Format festival will include music from 50 artists including Phoenix, The War On Drugs and The Flaming Lips as well as art and technology events. Think light shows, workshops and dance processions, according to a news release.Arts-focused organization Triadic and event company C3 Presents are hosting. C3 is the company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.What to expect: In addition to traditional performance stages, Format will include a barn for disco...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

National Record Store Day keeps vinyl spinning

April 23 is the 15th annual National Record Store Day.Yes, records as in albums, LPs and EPs. The idea is to drive sales of records and promote special vinyl drops.The big picture: In 2020, U.S. vinyl sales topped CD sales for the first time since 1986, Axios' Erica Pandey reported last fall. The pandemic had a lot to do with both people jumping into the hobby and existing hobbyists beefing up their collections. Vinyl record sales topped $1 billion in 2021, up 61% from the year before. Zoom in: There are only a few retailers that specialize in selling vinyl...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Breakfast biscuits come to Bentonville

You can't see it, but jelly is hiding in there. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosThere are new biscuits in town.What's happening: Delta Biscuit Co., a food truck that moved to Bentonville from Little Rock earlier this month, is serving up serious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.The menu includes items like the Dr. Jones, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese.The verdict: The Madness — eggs, cheese, sausage and jelly on a biscuit — is a classic done right totally worth the $9. The biscuit melts in your mouth, and the whole sandwich hit the spot.These are on the large side and make for a solid breakfast. Also, fair warning that they're a bit messy — I wouldn't recommend walking and eating.When and where: 7am-1pm Wednesday through Saturday at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
