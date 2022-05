The capitulation at Tottenham was bad enough, but for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, what occurred at St James’ Park should be truly terrifying. It’s happening again. Just as Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea came along, ‘parking his tanks on our lawn and firing £50 notes at us’ as David Dein had it, just as Manchester City committed raid after raid on Arsenal’s talent, might Newcastle be the latest club to test Arsenal’s hunger for the fight?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO