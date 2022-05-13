The top Minnesota baby names of 2021
Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.
Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts .
Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota.
Boys:
- Oliver
- Henry
- Theodore
- Liam
- Owen
- Jack
- William
- James
- Noah
- Leo
Girls:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Emma
- Nora
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Hazel
- Eleanor
