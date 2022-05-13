The top Minnesota baby names of 2021

Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts .

Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota.

Boys:

Oliver Henry Theodore Liam Owen Jack William James Noah Leo

Girls: