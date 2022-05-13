ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top Minnesota baby names of 2021

By Torey Van Oot, Nick Halter
 4 days ago
Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts .

Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota.

Boys:

  1. Oliver
  2. Henry
  3. Theodore
  4. Liam
  5. Owen
  6. Jack
  7. William
  8. James
  9. Noah
  10. Leo

Girls:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Evelyn
  4. Emma
  5. Nora
  6. Amelia
  7. Ava
  8. Sophia
  9. Hazel
  10. Eleanor

