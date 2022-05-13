Twin Cities weekend guide: Art fairs and arcade games

It's time to make plans! Here are our top things to do in the Twin Cities for May 13-15:

🎨 Shop prints, paintings, jewelry and more at the Micro Spring Art Fair in St. Paul this weekend. More than 20 local artists will display their work in three front yards on Grand Avenue. Free.

🎮 Play classic arcade games outdoors at Bad Weather Brewing's family friendly party this weekend. Free entry, $5 for unlimited gameplay.

🏠 Shop affordable art and support local housing programs at Art 4 Shelter in Minneapolis Friday and Saturday. Artists donate and display their work anonymously at fixed, discounted prices. Free entry.

🍜 Eat your way through the Hmong Day Food Truck Festiva l in St. Paul this weekend, plus free concerts by Hmong musicians at night. Free.

🖼 Tour art galleries in Lowertown at the St. Paul Art Crawl Friday through Sunday. Don’t forget to join the scavenger hunt! Free.

🎡 Ride the ferris wheel, eat fair food and play carnival games at Carnival at Northtown Mall in Blaine this weekend. Prices vary.