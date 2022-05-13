ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities weekend guide: Art fairs and arcade games

By Audrey Kennedy
 4 days ago
It's time to make plans! Here are our top things to do in the Twin Cities for May 13-15:

🎨 Shop prints, paintings, jewelry and more at the Micro Spring Art Fair in St. Paul this weekend. More than 20 local artists will display their work in three front yards on Grand Avenue. Free.

🎮 Play classic arcade games outdoors at Bad Weather Brewing's family friendly party this weekend. Free entry, $5 for unlimited gameplay.

🏠 Shop affordable art and support local housing programs at Art 4 Shelter in Minneapolis Friday and Saturday. Artists donate and display their work anonymously at fixed, discounted prices. Free entry.

🍜 Eat your way through the Hmong Day Food Truck Festiva l in St. Paul this weekend, plus free concerts by Hmong musicians at night. Free.

🖼 Tour art galleries in Lowertown at the St. Paul Art Crawl Friday through Sunday. Don’t forget to join the scavenger hunt! Free.

🎡 Ride the ferris wheel, eat fair food and play carnival games at Carnival at Northtown Mall in Blaine this weekend. Prices vary.

Arts
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
slpecho.com

Underlying issues with prom

If you’ve ever sat down to watch a teen rom-com, you’re sure to encounter a classic prom scene at least once or twice. From popular films such as “The Kissing Booth” to “10 Things I Hate About You” it’s no surprise that prom is often portrayed as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime evening. Going into my junior year, I’m positive that I was not the only one excited for the experience.
SAINT PAUL, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Saint Paul: The City of Trains

How much do you know about Saint Paul's train history? There is so much to experience and learn here in the Capital City. From model trains to moving trains, Saint Paul has a historical past of railroads and those who led the way. Located in Saint Paul's Midway neighborhood, you...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

