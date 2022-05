NEW YORK - Severe weather including storms and even a slight chance of tornadoes is forecasted for the New York City region beginning Monday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was posted until 8 p.m. Monday for eastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, New York City and its northern suburbs, Nassau County on Long Island, and southwestern Connecticut. The coverage area affects more than 26 million people.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO