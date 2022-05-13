ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Erb Stops Sheppard At Lincoln

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Ill. — Dennis Erb Jr. appeared well on his way to stinking up Thursday’s Castrol FloRacing Night in America feature at Lincoln Speedway. But Brandon Sheppard made sure fans got their money’s worth at the quarter-mile fairgrounds oval hosting the richest event in track history....

www.speedsport.com

channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: May 16

The much warmer temperatures last week brings us thoughts of those long, hot summer days. Girls soccer fills up plenty to get us started, track has some fun and the home runs, strikeouts and big plays on the diamond don’t disappoint this week either. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Former Springfield Treasurer dies at 82

Judy Madonia was first appointed to be city treasurer in 1983. She stayed in the job 20 years, including when the position became an elected one. She won three terms. Madonia died Tuesday, May 10, at a senior living facility in Glen Carbon. She was 82. Prior to becoming a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Joseph "Joey" Cavatorta III

Joseph “Joey” Cavatorta III, 47, of Assumption, passed away on Thursday, May 12 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on September 26, 1974 in Springfield to Joseph Cavatorta, Jr. and Florence Lou Verda “Verdie” (Hamell) Cavatorta. He married Jordan Lefever on October 12, 2013 in Navarre Beach, FL in a beautiful beach ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Whatever Joey did, he did passionately. At 17, he started his first business, Three C’s Collectibles, with his father in Taylorville, IL. At 36, he opened Crossroad Car Connection in Shelbyville, IL and ran it successfully for ten years. He was very proud of both businesses and loved being his own boss. He was also active in education, working with special-needs children and later as a substitute teacher at Central A&M, where he often ran into his daughter in the halls long enough for a quick hug. Joey was a knowledgeable and talented musician – songwriter, guitar player, and singer. He recorded an album of original songs with the band Can’t Imagine and co-founded the band The Remedy with friends, going on to play with them for 17 years. He was a great collector of vinyl and had a vast knowledge of rock, classical, and jazz. Later, he combined his love of music and teaching by giving music lessons to kids. Joey also loved to golf – the game itself as well as the beauty and peacefulness of the golf course.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
97ZOK

This Famous Tiny Town Serves One Of The Best Burgers In Illinois

Imagine living in a town with only one store to shop at. Yup, you heard the right. I'm always fascinated by towns that have a really small population because it must be very annoying seeing everybody you know EVERYWHERE you go. I live in a town of 150,000 and I still see people I know in the most random places and I tend to avoid them every chance I get.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Picker’s Market opens for season

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Picker’s Flea market in Normal opened up for the season on Saturday. Market runner and owner of 316 Antiques Don McKinley said thousands came out to shop for unique antiques. Dozens of vendors set up tables selling clothes, toys, signs, and custom...
The Telegraph

Barefoot braces for rebirth on Illinois River

HARDIN — It could be argued that the Barefoot Restaurant put the Calhoun County community of Hardin on the map. “If you travel around the Midwest and tell people you’re from Hardin, people will say, ‘I’ve been to the Barefoot! I know where that’s at!’” said Hardin resident Kelly Sievers.
HARDIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Parts of Bloomington street closed after train hits semi

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say no one was injured Monday afternoon after a train clipped the back of a tractor trailer. Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley says it happened around 2:20 PM Monday near the intersection of Market Street and White Oak. No one was injured.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin woman dead after motorcycles collide with truck in Mason County

EASTON, Ill. – A three-vehicle accident – two of which were motorcycles – claimed the life of a woman from Pekin. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 10 in Mason County. Troopers say a truck being driven by a man from Easton was north on Illinois 10, hauling a trailer, and about to make a left turn when both motorcycles behind him attempted to pass, both striking the truck.
MASON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Jumer's Castle Lodge

—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: The Grand REgency Of peoria...
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

Inside an Abandoned Illinois Pillsbury Factory about to be Reborn

Exploring abandoned places is very popular these days and I've shared many with you. However, this is the first time I can show you what was found inside one of these decaying structures with news that it's about to be reborn. That is the case for a now-empty Pillsbury factory in Springfield, Illinois.
newschannel20.com

4 adults, 3 teens arrested on weapons charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are cracking down on what they say are roving block parties involving more than 100 people. Several proactive details were conducted throughout the city on Saturday. Four adults and three teens were arrested as part of the operation. A total of six firearms...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Revved up

Residents of Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care in Jacksonville check out an array of classic cars during a cruise-in. The nursing home held the event to cap its celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which recognizes skilled nursing care workers and their role in caring for the elderly. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Champaign; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Edwards; Effingham; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Marion; Massac; Moultrie; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Randolph; Richland; Saline; Shelby; Union; Vermilion; Wabash; Washington; Wayne; White; Williamson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CRAWFORD CUMBERLAND DOUGLAS EDGAR EDWARDS EFFINGHAM FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE MARION MASSAC MOULTRIE PERRY POPE PULASKI RANDOLPH RICHLAND SALINE SHELBY UNION VERMILION WABASH WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Squirrel causes power outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — 12:20 P.M. UPDATE:. Only 100 residents are without power as of 12:20 p.m. CWLP says that because a pole needs to be replaced and more time is needed, power is not expected to be restored until approximately 5 p.m. ORIGINAL:. City Water, Light and Power...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Local crackdown yields gun arrests

On May 14th, 2022, Springfield Police Department officers, including members of the Street Crimes Unit, took part in several proactive details throughout Springfield to address the roving block parties that consisted of over 100 subjects. During this response, officers conducted over 30 traffic stops and issued 24 citations. Additionally, 6 firearms were recovered which led to the below arrests:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Dubai Grill is open in Urbana

A new Middle Eastern restaurant called Dubai Grill is now open in the former Merry Ann's campus location. On the menu at Dubai Grill, find sandwiches made with chicken or beef shawarma, gyro, falafel, kufta kabob, and shish kabob, a skewer of grilled chicken. The vegan meal on the menu includes falafel, hummus, taboola, babaganogh, dolma, and pita bread. Additionally, there are options for platters with meat and toppings with rice plus appetizers ranging from $3.99 to $8.99.
URBANA, IL

