One person injured after a traffic collision in Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA) Nationwide Report

One person received injuries following a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Mission Viejo. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at 11:49 a.m. on the Interstate 5 freeway near Crown Valley Parkway [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .