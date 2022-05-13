ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

One person injured after a traffic collision in Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fcrdUE000
One person injured after a traffic collision in Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)Nationwide Report

One person received injuries following a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Mission Viejo. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at 11:49 a.m. on the Interstate 5 freeway near Crown Valley Parkway [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fcrdUE000
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

91-year-old Song Srun dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

91-year-old Song Srun dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials confirmed that 91-year-old Song Srun died of injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle on May 14 in Long Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street. According to the investigation reports, the pedestrian, from Long Beach, was walking across the woman’s driveway [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Mission Viejo, CA
State
California State
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

One person died, another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and another received injuries following a wreck Saturday in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 6:00 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway close to the Long Beach Boulevard exit of the freeway [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, one person suffered injuries after a traffic collision in North County that also sparked a vegetation fire. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 6:39 p.m. near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395 [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Car Insurance#Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Blaze Breaks Out West Of Temecula, Burns Hillside

A brush fire erupted Monday in the hills just west of Temecula, burning about a half-acre before Cal Fire aircraft initiated a series of runs that slowed its advance. The non-injury blaze was reported about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Via Pino and Via Vaquero, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, another injured after a fiery accident in Granada Hills (Los Angeles, CA)

3 people killed, another injured after a fiery accident in Granada Hills (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people lost their lives and another sustained injuries following a traffic collision in Granada Hills overnight. As per the initial information, the deadly two-vehicle accident was reported on the eastbound 118 Freeway west of the 405 Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead after View Park-Windsor Hills crash

A person died and another was hurt after two cars collided in View Park-Windsor Hills Saturday afternoon. The crash at 12:30 p.m. at Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive sent two people to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least one person died, according to Officer Brandt of the California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy